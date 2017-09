Preet Bharara Joins CNN, Dishes On Firing In New Podcast

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is joining CNN as a contributor, the cable news network said Thursday, one day after the former prosecutor for the first time described in detail his March firing by President Donald Trump.



CNN spokeswoman Barbara Levin told Law360 that Bharara will join the network as a senior legal analyst and will appear on “State of the Union with Jake Tapper” on Sunday. It’s the second job that Bharara has taken — he also joined the New York University School of...

To view the full article, register now.