Elephants Treated Poorly In Mass. Zoo, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts city of New Bedford’s poor treatment of two Asian elephants at a zoo it owns flouts the Endangered Species Act and the animals should be allowed to live out their days at a sanctuary, a nonprofit group alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court.



Friends of Ruth and Emily Inc., named after the two elephants who reside at Buttonwood Park Zoo, challenges in its complaint New Bedford’s plan to shut down the elephant exhibit when they die, asking, why wait? The group...

