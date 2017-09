Herbalife Scams Consumers With 'Event System,' Suit Says

Law360, Miami (September 21, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Global nutrition supplement company Herbalife Ltd. and 44 of its top distributors have been hit with a putative class action in Florida federal court that plaintiffs say has the potential to result in up to $1 billion in damages on allegations the company is using a pyramid scheme to bait consumers with the "promise of riches."



The suit, filed Monday in Miami by eight former Herbalife distributors, focuses on the company's “Circle of Success” event cycle — a series of costly seminars held around the country...

