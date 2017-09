Nigeria, China Riskiest For IP, Ropes & Gray Survey Says

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Nigeria ranked as the riskiest developing market for intellectual property, followed by China, Argentina, Russia and India, while Italy and the U.K. came in first and second as the riskiest developed markets, in a report on risk mitigation issued by Ropes & Gray LLP this week.



More than a quarter of participants in a survey conducted by the firm said they believe China to be the most risky market to their business overall, according to the report, which picked the brains of general counsel in a...

