Watchdog Comes Down On ICE, CBP Over Protection Details
The Sept. 14 report, authored by DHS Inspector General John Roth and made available to the public Thursday, claims that ICE and CBP have instituted their own internal authorizations for executive protection details and allocated personnel and some $700,000 annually to them "without clear legal authority" and without addressing "any demonstrated...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login