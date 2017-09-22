Watchdog Comes Down On ICE, CBP Over Protection Details

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have allegedly provided unauthorized security details to their senior personnel, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report found, responding to whistleblower complaints.



The Sept. 14 report, authored by DHS Inspector General John Roth and made available to the public Thursday, claims that ICE and CBP have instituted their own internal authorizations for executive protection details and allocated personnel and some $700,000 annually to them "without clear legal authority" and without addressing "any demonstrated...

