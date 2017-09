Toys R Us Faces Chapter 11 Challenges

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT) -- On September 18, Toys R Us Inc. filed a Chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia; it also filed for bankruptcy protection for its Canadian operations. Readers may wonder: is the toy business in trouble?



Not at all; according to data from the Toy Industry Association, U.S. toy sales are expected to increase 4.5 percent this year, with sales estimated to reach $21.3 billion. If the industry hits that number, it will be at least the fifth straight...

