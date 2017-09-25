Burns & Levinson Adds Cybersecurity Partner From DLA Piper

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Burns & Levinson LLP has added a cybersecurity and data privacy attorney from DLA Piper to its intellectual property group, the firm said recently, noting he’s the fifth IP partner to join the firm in four months.



Peter McLaughlin, who has nearly 20 years of experience advising domestic and international clients on how to handle corporate and personal information and complying with cybersecurity, privacy and data protection standards, was previously of counsel at DLA Piper’s Boston office, Burns & Levinson said Thursday.



“Privacy and data...

To view the full article, register now.