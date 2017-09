London Shuts Out Uber In Surprise Move, Calling It 'Unfit'

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Uber will be stripped of its license to operate in London at the end of the month after the city’s transport regulator said Friday the ride-hailing giant was “not fit and proper” to be licensed, a surprise decision that the San Francisco-based company vowed to appeal in court.



Transport for London, which regulates the city’s public transport network and its main roads, announced that Uber Technologies Inc. will not be issued a new private hire operator license after its current license expires Sept. 30.



“TfL has...

