Phillips 66 Sells Energy Assets To MLP In $2.4B Deal

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Houston-based energy company Phillips 66 will sell its interest a trio of assets, including joint ventures that make up the Bakken Pipeline project, to its master limited partnership in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, the MLP announced on Friday.



Phillips 66 Partners LP will take over the 25 percent stakes of Dakota Access LLC and Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company LLC from Phillips 66, as well as a full stake in Merey Sweeny LP, which owns petroleum coke processing capabilities at the Phillips 66 Sweeny...

