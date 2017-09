Walgreens, Benefits Manager Hit With $1.5B Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A neighborhood pharmacy in Chicago hit benefits manager Prime Therapeutics and Walgreens with a $1.5 billion antitrust suit in Illinois federal court on Thursday alleging they are working together to push the mom-and-pop shop out of the market through an anticompetitive agreement.



J&S Community Pharmacy Inc. filed its suit against Prime, Walgreens and Health Care Service Corp., which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and is a part owner of Prime, according to the complaint. J&S alleges Prime wrongfully terminated its participation in the...

