Deals Rumor Mill: T-Mobile, GE, Pladis

By Chelsea Naso

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. are close to agreeing to tentative terms for a merger that would unite the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, Reuters reported Friday. The early terms would see Sprint’s owner, Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., own between 40 and 50 percent of the combined company, while T-Mobile majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom would own a majority stake, according to the report. Assuming the terms are finalized, T-Mobile and Sprint expect to conduct due diligence and announce a deal by the end...
