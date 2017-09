UK Clears Cardtronics' $460M DirectCash Buy

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 22, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog on Friday said it has approved Texas-based Cardtronics Inc.'s $460 million acquisition of DirectCash Payments Inc. after an independent panel found that various factors could prevent the pair from hiking surcharges at their ATMs.



In its announcement, the Competition and Markets Authority said that its independent panel found that free ATMs and alternative non-cash payment methods would likely reduce the chance of overly inflated surcharges. The panel also found that contracts with the owners of spaces where the ATMs were housed would...

