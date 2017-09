EU’s Vision For Taxing Tech Profits Faces Treaty Obstacles

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s unilateral goal of taxing digital companies based on where profits are earned, rather than where businesses are located, is sure to face resistance from the American government, as it could result in revenues shifting from the U.S. Treasury to the world’s largest free-trade bloc.



Earlier this month, EU finance ministers agreed to work toward a new tax system that could end up eliminating the current requirement for companies to be physically present or own assets in a country before they can be taxed...

