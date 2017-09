FCC Inquiry Sees Contention Over Broadband Standards

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- An FCC inquiry into the state of nationwide broadband deployment proved contentious as an initial comment period closed Thursday, with industry groups arguing that the government should count both fixed and mobile services in its analysis and set a certain benchmark for mobile service.



Meanwhile, consumer advocacy organizations said the government is at risk of setting its service standard too low and simply moving the goalposts to make it appear that more people have been adequately reached.



The comments, filed as an initial comment period ended,...

To view the full article, register now.