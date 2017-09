SEC Halts Trading In Stock That Touted Hurricane’s Upside

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday halted trading of a penny stock that announced it was mobilizing resources and hiring key staff to respond to Hurricane Harvey, reiterating its warning that scammers might try to capitalize on crises to lure investors.



Citing “questions regarding the adequacy and accuracy” of a press release issued by Grupo Resilient International Inc. earlier this month and other statements issued by the company, the SEC ordered that trading in its shares be paused through Oct. 5. The company’s stock...

