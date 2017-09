J&J Unit Presses Pa. Judge To Toss $57M Pelvic Mesh Verdict

Law360, Philadelphia (September 22, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit is pushing a Pennsylvania state judge to throw out a $57.1 million pelvic mesh injury verdict it was slapped with earlier this month on grounds that the victim in the case had waited too long after learning about her injury to file suit.



Ethicon argued in a post trial motion that Ella Ebaugh had been told by physicians in June 2011 that the so-called TVT Secur implant she received had eroded into her urethra, requiring corrective surgery, but that she had...

