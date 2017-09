EEOC Says It Will Float Wellness Rule Update By Mid-2018

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has set a mid-2018 target for proposing revisions to its regulations covering employer-sponsored wellness programs, according to a status report filed on Thursday in an AARP suit that last month saw the prior rules kicked back to the agency for review.



The agency told Washington, D.C., District Judge John D. Bates that its “present intention” is to propose a new rule harmonizing the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act and other federal laws that touch workplace wellness...

