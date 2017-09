Ky. AG Hires Motley Rice, Others In Opioid Fight

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said Friday his office has hired the law firms Morgan & Morgan, Motley Rice LLC, The Lanier Law Firm and Ransdell Roach & Royse PLLC to assist with a nationwide investigation and potential litigation over drugmakers’ role in the opioid crisis.



Attorneys general throughout the U.S. launched a joint investigation in June into how drugmakers might have contributed to the country’s opioid epidemic by illegal marketing or distribution, and Beshear subsequently issued a public request for proposals for legal services to...

