EU Urges UK To Finally Set Out Its Brexit Expectations

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 5:44 PM BST) -- The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator welcomed Theresa May’s “constructive” speech on Britain’s exit from the EU on Friday, but urged the U.K.'s prime minister to swiftly establish a precise negotiating position.



Michel Barnier noted that May had said for the first time that she wants Britain to continue to enjoy single market access on existing terms for up to two years after Brexit in March 2019. But he said the ball was now in the EU’s court.



“If the European Union so wishes this new request...

To view the full article, register now.