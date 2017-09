NLRB Again Finds Md. Demolition Cos. Are Joint Employers

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board ordered two Maryland demolition and environmental services companies to meet a Laborers’ International Union of North America unit at the bargaining table Thursday, saying they did not offer evidence to upset an August 2016 finding that they are joint employers.



The members rejected the arguments Retro Environmental Inc. laid out in a brief response to the board’s order to show why it and Green JobWorks LLC should be relieved of their bargaining obligations, saying the companies have also not proven several...

To view the full article, register now.