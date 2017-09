Toe Amputee Agrees To Drop $3M Med Mal Suit, For Now

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina man agreed Thursday to drop for the time being his $3 million medical malpractice suit in Virginia federal court in which he had accused a doctor of failing to properly treat a foot injury leading to amputation of several toes, allowing the case to be dismissed without prejudice.



Melvin O. Cook Sr., a resident of Milton, North Carolina, claimed in April that Dr. Henry E. Bridges Jr., who at the time was the chief medical officer at the Martinsville Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, Virginia, had...

