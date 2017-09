Okla. Cancer Center Wins Bid To Move Bungled Stem Cell Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge has opted to send a negligence suit against the Cancer Treatment Centers of America to Oklahoma, ruling that even though the patient bringing the suit is an Arkansas resident, the alleged mistreatment and most of the witnesses are located over the border.



Rachel R. Petty, who alleges that doctors at the CTCA facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, bungled her treatment for lymphoma, was unable to convince the court that the case would best be heard in her home state or that she should...

