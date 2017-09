5 Firms To Guide IPOs Totaling $1.25B As Deals Gain Steam

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Five firms are set to steer a busy slate of six initial public offerings that could raise $1.25 billion during the week of Sept. 25, led by private-equity backed chemical producer PQ Group Holdings Inc. and digital streaming pioneer Roku Inc.



The scheduled lineup could close September with a bang, coming on the heels of seven IPOs that priced the week of Sept. 18, the busiest since June. PQ Group, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, represents the largest deal coming up, with an estimated $638...

To view the full article, register now.