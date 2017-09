Order Blocking 1,000-Plus Iraqi Deportations Is Appealed

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has appealed to the Sixth Circuit a Michigan federal court’s July decision to bar the deportation of more than a thousand Iraqi immigrants and giving them a chance to reopen their administrative cases on the grounds that their home country has become too hostile for their return.



The government filed a notice of appeal in the district court Thursday, challenging U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith’s July ruling that the nearly 1,400 Iraqi immigrants with prior criminal convictions, who were detained from their...

