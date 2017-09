Aegerion To Pay $40M To End Host Of Juxtapid Claims

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed Friday to pay about $40 million to end criminal and civil allegations by the U.S. Department of Justice and fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over an expensive cholesterol treatment.



The settlements end allegations that Aegerion, which was acquired by Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November, submitted false claims to the government for its Juxtapid treatment, didn’t ensure the safe use of the drug and misrepresented to investors the number of people taking the medication, officials...

