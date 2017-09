Amgen Gets $70M In Biosimilar Patent Suit Against Hospira

Law360, Wilmington (September 22, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury awarded Amgen Inc. $70 million in damages late Friday after finding that Hospira Inc. infringed a patent for the anemia treatment Epogen, rejecting Hospira's argument that it was protected by a safe harbor meant for companies seeking federal approval for biosimilar products.



After five hours of deliberation, the jury found that Hospira infringed Amgen's patent that covers the creation of specialized erythropoietin protein cells, or EPO, that stimulate the creation of red blood cells in anemia patients. (AP) After five hours of...

