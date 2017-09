Merck's Idenix Denied Enhanced Damages On $2.5B Verdict

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge denied enhanced damages Friday to Merck & Co. unit Idenix after its $2.5 billion win over Gilead Sciences Inc. in a jury trial claiming infringement of a patent behind two blockbuster hepatitis C medicines, saying both the judge’s own pretrial decisions and the jury’s findings were “close.”



U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark said that Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC would not merit enhanced damages after a consideration of the Federal Circuit’s “Read” factors.



The company had accused Gilead of building hep C drugs on...

To view the full article, register now.