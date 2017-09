McCain Opposes ACA Repeal, Imperiling Bill

Law360, Washington (September 22, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., may have derailed the latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, issuing a statement Friday saying he would not support the bill for its rushed nature and lack of independent analysis.



Sen. John McCain, seen here Sept. 19, said Friday he "cannot in good conscience" vote for the latest Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (AP) McCain said he “cannot in good conscience” vote for the bill put forward by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and Bill...

To view the full article, register now.