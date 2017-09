SunEdison Slams 'Disgruntled' Investors' Appeal Over Ch. 11

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Aiming to shoot down an appeal stemming from its now-confirmed Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, renewable energy giant SunEdison Inc. told a New York federal court this week that investors accusing the company of using an exit financing agreement to buy creditor support are improperly seeking to advance a “self-interested agenda.”



The brief filed by counsel for SunEdison on Wednesday comes in response to an opening appellate salvo from Connecticut-based investment management firm AQR Capital Management and its affiliated hedge fund CNH Partners LLC. The investors launched...

