GOP Support Falters For Last-Minute Health Care Reform Bill
The bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., earlier this month has faced increasing headwinds from within the Republican Party. Above, Cassidy on Monday. (AP) The bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., earlier this month has faced increasing headwinds from within the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login