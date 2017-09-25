GOP Support Falters For Last-Minute Health Care Reform Bill

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Partisan rhetoric hung over Monday’s Senate hearing on health care reform, as bill backers pushed to keep their faltering, last-minute bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act on track for a vote later this week.



The bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., earlier this month has faced increasing headwinds from within the Republican Party. Above, Cassidy on Monday. (AP) The bill introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., earlier this month has faced increasing headwinds from within the...

To view the full article, register now.