Restasis Patent Challenges Must Be Tossed, Tribe Tells PTAB

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, owner of patents for the best-selling eye drug Restasis following a surprise deal with Allergan PLC, told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday that challenges to the patents must be tossed and laid out its case for why tribal sovereign immunity shields them from review.



The tribe filed a motion seeking to dismiss challenges from generic drug companies against six Restasis patents in inter partes review. It argues that its protections as a sovereign government against being sued extend...

