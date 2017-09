Inspector General To Review Price's Use Of Private Jets

Law360, Washington (September 22, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The liberal use of chartered jets by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at taxpayer expense has drawn the attention of HHS’ Office of Inspector General, which confirmed Friday to Law360 it has initiated a review of Price’s travel habits.



An OIG representative told Law360 it has initiated a full review of Price’s use of chartered jets during his time as HHS secretary, focusing on whether the trips violated the Federal Travel Regulation.



The OIG has asked HHS to pull information related to Price’s travel, according...

