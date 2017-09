DC Circ. Sees ‘No Logic’ In FERC Connection Cost Rules

Law360, Washington (September 22, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Members of a D.C. Circuit panel criticized a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision Friday, with one judge saying there was “no logic” in one of the reasons behind the ruling that would prevent a transmission company from earning a return for operating an upgraded system.



The questioning came as FERC defended its rules for the portion of the country’s grid run by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator from a challenge by the transmission units of Ameren Corp. and IC Holdings Corp. that held the two companies...

To view the full article, register now.