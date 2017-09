Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Blank Rome

Law360, Philadelphia (September 26, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- As shale gas production continues to power Pennsylvania's economy, Blank Rome LLP in 2017 helped smooth the path for two massive construction projects harnessing that gas: Shell Chemical Appalachia's $6 billion petrochemical processing facility and the 350-mile Mariner East 2 pipeline, now a project of Energy Transfer Partners.



Work on behalf of these two energy giants, along with continued success in servicing the middle-market businesses that have been its lifeblood in Pennsylvania for years, helped place the Philadelphia-based firm on Law360's Pennsylvania Powerhouses list.



Much of...

To view the full article, register now.