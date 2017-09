Fla. Judge Hits Taser Rival With More Sanctions In IP Row

Law360, Miami (September 22, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Electrical weapons maker Phazzer Electronics was zapped with additional sanctions recently when a Florida federal judge found that its bid to stay his ruling granting rival Taser an injunction and sanctions in a trademark and patent infringement suit was frivolous.



U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said in his Sept. 15 order that plaintiff Taser International Inc. correctly argued in its response to the motion that a stay of an injunction was not a matter of right. This meant it was Phazzer's burden to show why...

