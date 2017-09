Law360's Pro Say: How Far Can Courts Go To Control Judges?

Law360, New York (September 23, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team discusses what can be done when the conduct of a federal judge becomes a problem, Allergan's move to shield its patents from review, the latest news related to sentencing over the fall of law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, and a raunchy 'Grinch' parody.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments.



This Week:...

