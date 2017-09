Ex-Teamsters Chief Faces Beefed-Up Extortion Indictment

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Illinois federal prosecutors have piled on seven counts to the charges against a Teamsters regional leader accused of extorting large sums from a business via threats of work stoppages, including filing false tax returns and false Department of Labor reports, according to court papers filed Friday.



John T. Coli Sr., who had been a leader in both the Teamsters Joint Council 25 and affiliate Teamsters Local Union 727, stepped down in the wake of the charges initially revealed in July.



A special grand jury now charges...

