PTAB Invalidation Not Enough To Stay Arista ITC Import Ban

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday denied Arista Networks’ request to stay a U.S. International Trade Commission ban on its products that infringe on Cisco Systems’ networking equipment patents that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board later invalidated, but said Arista’s redesigned products could enter the country.



Friday’s decision marked a victory for Cisco, which argued to the appellate court that the balance of harms favored leaving the ITC’s remedial order in place since Arista would suffer no irreparable harm because it had reportedly already redesigned its...

