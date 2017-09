Global 20: Freshfields

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP continued this year to flex its muscle as a cross-border powerhouse, advising on a slew of multibillion-dollar deals and guiding companies through high-stakes investigations and litigation to once again land the Magic Circle firm on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Freshfields



Global headcount: 2796



Total offices: 27



Offices by Region:



North America: 2



Europe: 15



Middle East: 3



Asia-Pacific: 7 The firm, a perennial lion of the Global 20, is based in London, but roughly two-thirds of its almost 2,800 attorneys work in...

