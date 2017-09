Whataburger Slapped With EEOC Suit Over Biased Hiring

Law360, Miami (September 25, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit in Florida federal court Friday against Whataburger Restaurants LLC accusing it of allegedly forcing an employee to quit after she refused to participate in Whataburger’s racially discriminatory hiring directive to hire only white job applicants.



The EEOC alleged that upper management at the privately held burger chain headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, pressured managers in five Tallahassee, Florida, restaurant locations to enforce hiring policies that protected the company’s brand by employing white applicants who would match its...

