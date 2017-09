House To Consider Tax Relief For Hurricane Victims

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Individuals affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria may be able to access their retirement accounts without getting penalized, and they may be able to claim bigger tax deductions for extensive property damage under a bill announced Friday.



The disaster-relief tax bill from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, waives the 10 percent early withdrawal penalty for retirement plans and allows the re-contribution of these withdrawals toward home purchases that had to be cancelled in the wake of the hurricanes.



The bill, expected...

