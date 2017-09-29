Consider Value Vs. Budget Impact In Mass. Drug Prices

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Prescription drug spending in the U.S. has received considerable public attention over the last few years, accompanied by eye-popping headlines in many media outlets. Understandably, it is an area of increasing urgency among policymakers, who are concerned about guaranteeing access to life-saving medications while trying to control the growth in healthcare spending and its effects on the budgets of both households and governments.



The issue is a prominent one is Massachusetts as well. The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission (HPC) reported that prescription drug spending in 2015...

To view the full article, register now.