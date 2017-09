Inside CFIUS’ Annual Report: 7 Highlights

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 19, 2017, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States released its unclassified annual report for the 2015 calendar year. CFIUS is an interagency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in the control of a U.S. business by a foreign person.



While dated, the information in the annual report is nevertheless useful: Among other things, the 2015 data clearly point to the CFIUS future we are now living through. We summarize below the seven main highlights and related key takeaways from...

To view the full article, register now.