Bankruptcy Watchdog Balks Over ATopTech Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (September 25, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog took issue Friday with microchip company ATopTech Inc.’s Chapter 11 plan, arguing that a baked-in liability shield for creditor Synopsys Inc., owed more than $30 million stemming from an intellectual property infringement judgment, must be removed.



In an objection before the Delaware bankruptcy court, the U.S. Trustee’s Office said that an exculpation provision in the plan that covers Synopsys and its representatives pushes the envelope for liability releases too far, in part because those parties have no fiduciary duty to ATopTech’s estate....

