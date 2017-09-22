Fla. Nursing Home Hit With 2 More Suits Over Irma Deaths

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (September 22, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursing home shut down by the state after residents died in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma was hit with two more negligence lawsuits Friday, as the death toll was increased to 11.

The families of Edna Jefferson, who survived but suffered dehydration and other heat-related injuries, and Miguel Antonio Franco, who died in the overheated nursing home, filed suits against the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills LLC, which is now at the center of a statewide controversy over storm preparation by nursing homes and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular