Fla. Nursing Home Hit With 2 More Suits Over Irma Deaths

Law360, Miami (September 22, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursing home shut down by the state after residents died in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma was hit with two more negligence lawsuits Friday, as the death toll was increased to 11.



The families of Edna Jefferson, who survived but suffered dehydration and other heat-related injuries, and Miguel Antonio Franco, who died in the overheated nursing home, filed suits against the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills LLC, which is now at the center of a statewide controversy over storm preparation by nursing homes and...

