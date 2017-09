Twin City Tells 5th Circ. Excess Director Pay Not Covered

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Twin City Fire Insurance Co. hit back Friday against Oceaneering International Co.’s bid to overturn a district court ruling that freed the insurer from covering a settlement over excessive directors' fees, telling the Fifth Circuit it’s "black-letter law" that disgorgement payments aren’t insurable.



Texas-based Oceaneering is close to reaching a confidential settlement in a derivative shareholder suit that alleges the subsea engineering company paid its directors “off the charts” yearly salaries that were “unfair and excessive,” according to court documents. The settlement will require those directors...

