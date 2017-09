Sharp's First Amendment Suit Falls Short, Court Told

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Units of a Chinese state-owned electronics manufacturer on Friday asked a D.C. federal court to toss Sharp Corp.'s lawsuit to lift a gag order barring it from discussing ongoing arbitration between them, saying the order is not an unconstitutional infringement on protected speech.



Sharp and its U.S. subsidiary filed the lawsuit last month, alleging that the gag order imposed by a Singapore arbitrator — which precludes Sharp from talking with consumers, retailers and regulators about arbitration involving its trademark licensing deal with Hisense International (Hong Kong)...

To view the full article, register now.