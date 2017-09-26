Finance Leaders Set Out Major Post-Brexit Trading Plan
The International Regulatory Strategy Group, a practitioner-led body of leading names from U.K. finance, is pushing for a free trade agreement that will encompass banking and insurance in the 132-page document.
The group, which also got input from top names in global banking, called for new laws to allow mutual market access when financial services...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login