Finance Leaders Set Out Major Post-Brexit Trading Plan

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 12:04 AM BST) -- Heavyweights from the U.K.’s financial and related professional services sector published a Brexit blueprint on Tuesday outlining how Britain can continue trading with the European Union after it leaves the bloc.

The International Regulatory Strategy Group, a practitioner-led body of leading names from U.K. finance, is pushing for a free trade agreement that will encompass banking and insurance in the 132-page document.

The group, which also got input from top names in global banking, called for new laws to allow mutual market access when financial services...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular