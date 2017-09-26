Finance Leaders Set Out Major Post-Brexit Trading Plan

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 12:04 AM BST) -- Heavyweights from the U.K.’s financial and related professional services sector published a Brexit blueprint on Tuesday outlining how Britain can continue trading with the European Union after it leaves the bloc.



The International Regulatory Strategy Group, a practitioner-led body of leading names from U.K. finance, is pushing for a free trade agreement that will encompass banking and insurance in the 132-page document.



The group, which also got input from top names in global banking, called for new laws to allow mutual market access when financial services...

