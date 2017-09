KKR Boosts Takeover Offer For Pepper Group To $540M

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm KKR & Co. LP sweetened its takeover offer for Australia real estate lender Pepper Group Ltd. to A$682 million ($540 million), winning over a major shareholder in the process, according to a Monday regulatory filing.



KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC will now give Pepper investors a 10 cent special dividend for each share, in addition to the A$3.60 in cash per share it already pledged, according to a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange.



The offer is the highest KKR will go, unless...

To view the full article, register now.