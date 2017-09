Wilmington Trust Says Fraud Case Merely 'Bad Bank' Claims

Law360, Wilmington (September 25, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Wilmington Trust Corp. and four bank employees accused of conspiring to hide hundreds of millions in overdue loans from investors and regulators argued in Delaware federal court Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice built parts of its case on little more than “bad bank” claims.



The objection surfaced several times during a day-long session before Judge Richard G. Andrews on motion arguments and preparations for the October start of a trial that is expected to last at least two months, with 550 people...

